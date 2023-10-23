An upright man has passed away. Evarist Saliba, a man of principle, served Malta ably and enthusiastically for decades.

He was originally an educator. I first heard of him around 1960 when news floated around that a headteacher in Żabbar had done the impossible – he had brought order to the unruly boys’ primary school. Evarist did it with his sheer presence, which transmitted seriousness and imposed respect.

The prospect of a career in the ministry of education was cut short by Independence. In 1964, Evarist was one of the first group to be recruited to the diplomatic service, following a stiff competitive examination. He was sent to complete his studies at Oxford University where I first met him and his young family. His success there ushered a brilliant career which saw him opening and leading embassies in Tripoli, Geneva, Madrid and elsewhere.

Ambassador Saliba was a master of bilateral diplomacy and a grand master of the multilateral variety. His knowledge of international affairs was encyclopaedic. Perhaps his most difficult task was to try and negotiate then prime minister Dom Mintoff’s demanding and often impossible positions in the Conference on Security and Cooperation in Europe in the 1970s and 1980s. The foreign diplomats who confronted him in those circumstances were eloquent in their admiration of his ability to win their respect, though following his government’s policies.

Saliba recounts his career in his autobiography, No, Honourable Minister, which should be compulsory reading for diplomats and historians. The title is itself a statement of his personality. He was loyal but not a yes-man. This led him to withdraw from the foreign ministry while still in his 50s.

In the 1980s, Eddie Fenech Adami, then leader of the Opposition, found Evarist a useful and experienced, though informal, adviser. When the Nationalist Party returned to office in 1987, Evarist was appointed head of the foreign ministry where he started another chapter of his long journey – preparing for Malta’s application to join the European Union.

But Evarist’s brilliant career cannot be understood without knowing that he was also a devoted family man. He formed a solid couple with Julie, who stood by him through thick and thin. Together they raised their two daughters and led them to their own successful careers.

Joseph Licari