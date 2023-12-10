On December 2, dear Andrew, you definitely departed; you left us, you went Home.

The sudden call for you to go Home shocked your ever-faithful, loving wife Elizabeth, your dear children Sebastian, Naomi and her husband Barney, and Mercedes and her partner James, your grandchildren Kasper and Gabriel, your brothers Carmel and Joe, and sisters Grace, Myriam and Vivienne, your relatives, and friends.

We met through the marriage of our daughter to one of your nephews. Whenever you came to visit us from Coventry − where you brought up your family and taught art − we would spend hours joyfully talking about our families, careers, about everything, happy to be with each other, enjoying each other’s company, but we would especially relish your sense of humour.

A few months ago, you and my wife spent a long time talking and chatting about personal experiences and about how much you loved teaching art. The students loved you too.

You passed away in the first week of November. But on that December 2, you unquestionably left us … to return Home.

A few days before, at Coventry, your family held a memorable ‘goodbye’ Church get-together, which you – a true practising Catholic, an exemplary husband, father and grandfather, a lover of the Holy Scripture, and a devotee of the rosary – truthfully deserved.

We were all present for the farewell in Malta − your wife and children, your brothers and sisters, your relatives, your church full of friends − all sad that you were leaving us.

With a heavy heart and eyes welled with tears, we followed and participated in the funeral mass at St Andrew’s parish church in Luqa, where you served as an altar boy and delivered the ‘Boy’s Christmas sermon’; in the village where you were brought up and received a sound character.

You used your artistic aptitude to design and produce a carnival float for the Nottingham Hill Carnival, in London

Growing up into manhood, St Joseph Technical School, the School of Arts, and apprenticeship at the Malta Dockyard helped you win a scholarship, and eventually register with Warwick University (on the outskirts of Coventry) from where, in 1971, you graduated in sculpture.

You started your lifetime career teaching art at Whitley Abbey School in Coventry, where you settled down with your family. In Coventry, too, you served in the local council for 25 years, and joined choral singing with the Coventry Philharmonic.

In Malta, you served in the Luqa subcommittee of cultural activities and, when available, joined the resident choir Collegium Musicum of St John’s Co-Cathedral.

You used your artistic aptitude to design and produce a carnival float for the Nottingham Hill Carnival, in London. And, with your brother Carmel, you helped execute various projects including scenic backdrops and set buildings.

For leisure, you involved yourself in some theatrical productions, played the guitar, enjoyed swimming and sailing, and, of course, designing and creating sculptures. And you loved wearing a hat and reading, and tending to your horse Zanzi.

Goodbye, Andrew. We shall all miss you.

Irma and I give our sincere, heartfelt condolences to your family, and your brothers and sisters, but especially to your wife Elizabeth.

May you rest in peace. We all hope you are now at Home, having been welcomed by the angels, saints and the Almighty, in eternal life.