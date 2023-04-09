It is with great sadness that I announce the passing of Andrew Ramsay.

In 1975, “Andy” introduced and helped establish the Round Table Association in Malta. This was the first association extension to another country for many years.

Andrew, president of his UK club at the time, together with other members, helped and obtained the approval and recognition by WOCO (the world regulatory body) for the establishment of the Malta association.

On November 29, 1975, with 21 Maltese members, Round Table Malta was charted by the world president, and many European associations’ presidents and members came to Malta for the occasion.

During the next four years, Malta had three national Maltese clubs, and many new avenues of international friendship which gave rise to the generation of much-needed charitable financial support here in Malta.

Andrew is survived by his wife Ann, children, and grandchildren. They all love the island and visit Malta often as their house in Siġġiewi became their second home.

As Andy would say: “friends together, friends forever”.