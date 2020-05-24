“My beautiful wife. She left me after 55 years. Love you.”

That was how on Sunday, May 17, Colin Stanley mourned the passing of his wife, Anna, 79, on his personal Facebook profile.

Anna was one of the founding directors of Satariano Group. Over the years, Roger Satariano & Son Ltd became one of the leading and most recognised brands in Malta, having expanded its range of products and new sectors, while maintaining a solid reputation. The business continues to grow its vast portfolio while still operating according to the traditional and sound values of a family-run business.

It is to this family-run business that Anna dedicated 63 years of her life and was instrumental to the company’s reputation, growth and success. Anna retired from the business a few years ago and handed over her reins and ownership of the business to her children, Christopher and Natasha.

In the company’s statement, Anna was described as “a devoted and loving wife, mother and grandmother. She will always be remembered as a driving force and pillar of the business… We’ll never forget your ready smile, helping hand and, most of all, how warm-hearted you were. You will be sorely missed.”

Tributes poured in from hundreds of clients, colleagues and friends.

“She was my director, friend and mentor for 40 years,” one eulogy read. “We worked side by side, and she showed nothing less than respect. She taught me perseverance and resilience. Her strong character showed through her dedication for work, but most of all for her family which she adored. Go in peace Anna, may you have the reward that you deserve.”