Peter Calamatta writes:

Sometimes a person crosses our lives and leaves an indelible positive mark upon us.

This is the case with Anne-marie Campbell who sadly left us for greener pastures on September 7. Both Annemarie and myself were fighting our cancers alongside each other for many years. She used to look up to me for the courage she needed to carry on this gruelling struggle.

Alas she has lost that battle but gained everlasting peace.

Annemarie was a very loyal and efficient secretary to me and my son Carlos these last 35 years, 20 of which as part of the ELC consortium. The success of our business and that of the ELC would not have materialised if she had not been there to keep us all focused and on track.

At this very sad moment I cannot but send my heart out to her loving husband John and praise her two children, Veronica and David, for their support during her long illness.

Annemarie steered her family with the same tenacity that she did our business. She gave her children an excellent education and the example of an exemplary life worth emulating.

Goodbye Annemarie. Your memory will always be with us while you enjoy everlasting peace.