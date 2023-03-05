Our beloved Anthony Fenech passed away on February 13 at the age of 84. He is my special friend whom I met in my youth when we both joined the Young Christian Workers Movement (Mellieħa section) in 1953 of which he was president for some years.

He was co-founder of the monthly journal Il-Mellieħa, which our section started publishing in 1962 and is still published regularly. We remained close friends until his death and he will remain in my memory. For his humble and joyful character, he merited the support, friendship, esteem and respect shown by the local community and from many in Malta who knew him.

Anthony, also known as ‘Il-Paisano’ or ‘Il-Pajs’, started his working life as a very young sailor on the ‘xieru’, the large boat of Tunnara industry at Mellieħa Bay where his father was the patron. Later he worked at the Pixkerija, the fish market in Valletta and at Milk Marketing Undertaking (MMU) in Ħamrun. Here his workmates considered him as a leader, as he was arduous to defend and ask for workers’ rights with the authorities.

Of humble origin, apart from many talents, he was altruistic and open with everyone. Always prepared to help and participate. For some years, he was the secretary of the La Vittoria Band Club. He thought of having his own family and married Mary and had a daughter, Marilyn. I know him as a devout family man.

Anthony was a man who possessed many talents. For a short time, he studied at the School of Arts in Valletta. He wrote many poems, songs, hymns, plays and other writings. He was also a talented artist who painted various scenes, personages, historical buildings and others. With poetry, he praised Mellieħa for its natural beauty and history.

Giving credit and praise to his community, he expressed appreciation and gratitude to our ancestors as farmers and fishermen. Various poems are dedicated to his native country, Malta.

Among the long list of poems, Anthony wrote about the tragedy of the tsunami in Asia and the terror of the burning and collapse of the Twin Towers, New York. He also dedicated special poems of gratitude to his parents, Anġela and Franġisku, his daughter Marilyn and nephew. His writings are a clear evidence that he had a social element in his feelings when writing about people and life events. He also wrote three plays which were presented in public theatres. They are Il-Madonna tal-Mellieħa, Is-Sajjied tax-Xmara l-Ħamra and Andrea de Santos.

As a songwriter, Anthony composed Il-Bajja tal-Mellieħa, Id-Dgħajsa tal-Latini and Riviera Blu. Il-Bajja tal-Mellieħa sat at the top of the Maltese song chart for months. The Mellieħa musical group, New Cuorey, would bring his works to life to be enjoyed across generations to this day.

Special mention is due also to the singer of the group, the late Sammy Bartolo. The local council recognised Anthony when it honoured him with the ‘Rikonoxximent il-Mellieħa’ in January 2008.

Later, the same council sponsored the book L-Għanja ta’ Ħajti which collects Anthony’s works and even some of his paintings. Anthony is gone, but his memory will live on. I feel lucky to have had him as a dear friend. We worked together motivated with a good, civic and dutiful sense of the common good. He used his God-given talents with due responsibility and generosity. With his contribution, he glorified the Lord who will surely be merciful and give him eternal rest. To Mary, his wife, his daughter Marilyn and relatives, my heartfelt condolences. Thank you for your constant care and support during his life.

My friend Anthony, thank you for everything. May you enjoy eternal rest and peace in the Lord.