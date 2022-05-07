On April 30, the Maltese chess community was saddened to learn that Anthony Muscat Baron had passed away.

For many years through the 1970s, 1980s and 1990s, Tony was a leading organiser and arbiter of tournaments. In 1986, he was invited to be one of the arbiters at the World Chess Olympiad held in Dubai, and was awarded the title of international arbiter.

In those days, practically all the Maltese players knew him and many foreigners who participated in international tournaments on our islands brought back fond memories of him. Many local players reminisce that their introduction to the local chess scene was participating in one of the tournaments that he organised and which were open to all. The La Vittoria tournaments stand out.

Anthony Muscat Baron

Organised with the help of Joe Grech and the La Vittoria Band Club in Mellieħa, these competitions became a mainstay of the Maltese summer, attracting over 50 players, including a strong contingent from Gozo. He also ran a chess club in Sliema for several years.

Tony was particularly active in encouraging young players to take up the game. He gave lessons at schools, organised school championships, ran the Inter-Schools Team Tournament and was arbiter of the Darmanin Junior Tournament. A steady stream of future champions and national team players had their first experiences of competitive chess in these events. His contribution to youth development in chess will remain as a legacy to be cherished.

As a player, Tony did not spend so much time in the limelight. He did reach the finals of the Malta Chess Championship, with his last appearance there being in 1990.

Tony was a consummate raconteur who would captivate his audience with his unique sense of humour and warmth. He was a well-respected personality within the local chess community and he will be sorely missed.

The Malta Chess Federation conveys its condolences to his family, particularly his sons Yves, Romain, Marcus and Olaf.