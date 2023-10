A one-off gentleman, hard worker, intelligent, late head ex-Cable and Wireless/Telemalta, who connected Malta to the Telex system.

He was loved and admired by all staff, supervisors and engineers, and found time to meet and comfort, cheer others in times of distress.

Sincere sympathies to his devoted children and their families on this sad occasion until we meet again to enjoy peace.

Thanks to all those who helped to make his life easier, especially during the last days.

Paul R. Bezzina