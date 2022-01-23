Sorrow fills our hearts with the sudden death of Anthony (Toni) Micallef of Valletta. Words, even the very best of words, cannot pay tribute or truly capture the sense of loss that we, who worked with Toni at the Times of Malta, are feeling.

He was an amazing person who had played a simple, yet unique role at The Times.

He was a loyal colleague to some and a special friend to many, especially the Beltin. For all those who worked with him, Toni will be remembered for his joyful character.

I knew Toni since his childhood and got to know him more when he became a colleague. He was deeply concerned with improving in his job to be able to get married and raise a family.

Toni was indeed a loving husband to his wife and a devoted father to his children. He was also a wonderful friend to many of us… he was sincere, cheerful and had a big heart.

Our hearts and prayers are with his wife and children.

We will all miss you.

Rest in peace dear Toni.

Alfred Busuttil