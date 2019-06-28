Kenneth De Martino, Ex-Chief Scout 2007-2012, writes:

It is with deep regret that I heard of the passing of Avril Frendo who served as a Cub Scout Leader for the Sliema Group for many years.

During that period, she made a huge impact on the lives of many young boys and instilled in them the self-discipline and self-confidence which is synonymous with the Scout Movement.

She then went on to serve in the training division of Island Headquarters for more than 15 years where she also held the position of Training Commissioner. She was later elected to the National Scout Council and participated positively in the decision making as well as influenced the policy of the Movement in Malta.

Avril, who was a long-standing member of the Scout Movement, was dedicated to the development of youngsters and was an inspiration to many young boys and girls always ensuring that she promoted good values and discipline to assist them to grow into altruistic and caring citizens.

She truly believed in the Scout Motto ‘Be Prepared’.

Avril will certainly be remembered for her great generosity and dedication to the scouting world. So many youngsters are indebted to her for what she did in support of their personal growth. She was a mentor to many.

Our deepest condolences go to all her family especially to her sons Evan and Simon who have also spent many years in the Scout Movement.