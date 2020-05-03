Dr Catherine Sharples, PhD (Nursing) writes:

Barbara Burkey will always be remembered for her great contribution in raising the level of nursing studies to a tertiary level in Malta. She was recruited for this purpose at a time when courses in nursing at university level were still a rarity in Europe, even in countries such as the UK. Barbara arrived in Malta late in 1988 and she immediately took over the great task of launching the course based on the curriculum of the University of Liverpool with whom the government had agreed and where she had formerly lectured.

Her great determination could be immediately seen as she went about solving problems as they emerged, starting from having only one undergraduate student among a group of more than 20 already qualified nurses, some of whom occupying management posts.

During the following years, Barbara worked incessantly to promote the BSc Nursing course and to lay the foundations for other university-based courses such as the Diploma in Nursing, Diploma in Midwifery, Bachelor in Midwifery and Certificate in Nursing Practice.

She even contributed to the foundation of the pre-vocational school that was set up to assist prospective students in obtaining the necessary requirements to follow university courses. Her vision was such that a person was able to begin their healthcare studies at whichever level they could, with the possibility of continuing their studies and reach higher levels. Indeed, there were a few students who followed such a path.

Barbara left no stone unturned when it came to recruitment and she would accept every invitation for interviews on the media, attendances at conferences and school visits where she would address students and parents about the beauty of studying nursing.

From the very beginning, she endeavoured to place the nursing courses at the highest academic standards, while also working towards promoting the nursing profession. Together with other lecturers who were subsequently brought to teach nursing in Malta, she organised the first nursing conference dedicated to wound-healing in June 1990.

Although her daily agenda was always full of meetings, she took on lecturing in nursing. Her lectures on holistic care and individualised nursing were inspiring to say the least. She instilled in those around her, a love of professional nursing, a new perspective of nursing care and a new meaning to the saying: “Where there is a will there is a way”.

Barbara’s focus was firmly on taking nursing in Malta to a higher level and she faced every challenge with patience, vigour and creative thinking. In her words: “This is not re­volution but evolution.”

She did express frustration at the lack of facilities available at the time; including a single telephone line to call abroad being available very far away from her little, loaned office at the pharmacy department in which not even the drawers were at her disposal.

However, she took everything in her stride as it was the only way nursing in Malta could get its graduates. Her great efforts bore the fruit of achieving this goal and paving the way for the Department of Nursing to reach high academic standards. For this great contribution, she was awarded the Midalja Għall-Qadi tar-Repubblika on December 13, 2001.

Her busy schedule was never an obstacle when her support was needed by any one of the students, colleagues or acquaintances who were going through a rough time. She was there also to share in times of joy such as in weddings, baptisms and other celebrations. We who were so privileged to share in some part of her life will never forget her.