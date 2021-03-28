Karl Andrew Schembri writes:

The passing away of Bro. Patrick Attard Portughes has brought back to me, and other past students of De La Salle College at Vittoriosa, pleasant childhood memories. As it so happens, sometimes, someone enters your life and leaves a positive impact.

I got to know Bro. Patrick when I was seven years old. At that time, I joined the junior school library committee which was looked after by Bro. Patrick. The aim of this committee was to promote books and encourage reading. We also used to help Bro. Patrick in his library duties, and play drafts or chess games during break time.

Then, during my secondary school years, I still kept a close relationship with Bro. Patrick and sometimes visited him in the library, where he used to spend most of his time. He had helped me a lot to question both myself and the life which I was discerning.

Bro. Patrick was born on September 19, 1944, and was brought up in Sliema. He then joined the Lasallian Friars on November 5, 1964. He was a very quiet person, humble and intelligent. He was also a man of prayer and contemplation.

While he used to carry out his duties as a sacristan of the college’s main chapel, I remember that he used to recite prayers and spend time in adoration and personal prayer. He would always be seen very happy and smiling.

Bro. Patrick was a very dedicated friar and put love in everything. He was always available for those who wanted to discuss any topic with him and truly lived God’s call and the Lasallian spirit.

Heartfelt condolences and prayers to all his family, the Lasallian community and friends. May God grant him eternal rest.