The Maltese insurance community is saddened with the loss of one of its leading members for many years – Carmel Cascun.

He started working as an insurance broker around 40 years ago when there were very few in Malta who even knew what an insurance broker was. That many commercial entities in our country today rely on the professional services of an insurance broker is in no small part thanks to his hard work.

Carmel was a formidable insurance broker. He must, undoubtedly, be attributed with a significant contribution to the raising of the technical and academic standards of our profession.

Whatever he worked on, he would have always wanted to be done right all the time and without fail. He was a lifelong leaner and imparted his knowledge with ease to whoever was working with him.

There are many colleagues now working in the insurance sector who have been inspired by his tenacity and dedication to the role.

Our thoughts are with his beloved wife Miriam and the rest of his family.

Ramon Mizzi is chairman of the Association of Insurance Brokers.