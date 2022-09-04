I did not know Carmel Cascun well before he was appointed to the board of governors of the Malta Financial Services Authority in February 2021, but I am sure I speak on behalf of all the governors when I say that not only was he a discreet and knowledgeable board member, but also the perfect gentleman.

He was meticulous with his preparations for meetings. He had a special knack for listening attentively to all the interventions, and then come up with a position which was built on all that he had heard. He was a real consensus-builder, coming up with valid points which enabled discussions to reach a conclusion that the board members were happy with.

The MFSA is a vast organisation involved with very technical aspects, and there were a number of topics where he offered not only his analytical mind but also experience and expertise, particularly on accounting or insurance.

He was a humble man with no pretensions, able to speak to all he met at their own level without any distinction. He took the time to thank people for their assistance from the board or audit committee members to the secretaries who prepared the respective schedules.

It was an honour and a pleasure to work with him, and the board and I extend our sincere condolences to his wife.

John Mamo is chairman of the board of governors of the Malta Financial Services Authority