Carmelo Esposito, a highly respected civil servant, passed away recently.
I first knew Carmelo when I graduated as a lawyer in the mid-1980s. Then Carmelo was involved in the court administration and was always readily available to offer his assistance. By time I got to know Carmelo better and we remained in touch through the years.
Carmelo always came across as a person who was extremely scrupulous, honest and diligent in the performance of his duties and with a sense of fair play in whatever he did, always ready to help others. My sincere condolences go to this family.
