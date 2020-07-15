Astrid Vella writes:

Charles Azzopardi, former general manager of the Phoenicia Hotel, was one of that rare breed of people of whom one never hears a bad word said.

He had a kind word for everyone, his broad smile matched by his sincere charm.

Charles’s career in tourism spanned many decades. It wasn’t always easy, but he was committed both to furthering Malta’s quality tourism and to leading his staff by example, through thick and thin.

He steered Phoenicia Hotel through its difficult restructuring to new heights.

Fun-loving but highly professional, Charles was a force within the industry where, through his energy and commitment, he and his team set standards which others strove to follow. His generous mentoring nurtured many who went on to successful careers in the tourism industry, locally and abroad.

Staff and colleagues spoke of him as being an inspiration, an example of integrity and fairness combined with a heart of gold, which was not limited to his staff, as his generosity was extended to many causes and cultural initiatives that the Phoenicia Hotel supported.

Charles’s passion for the Phoenicia was only matched by his passion for his family, who he was looking forward to spending more time with when he eventually retired.

To many of us, Charles’s death came as a huge shock – the world is a poorer place for his passing. Deepest condolences go to his colleagues who miss him after spending so many years alongside him, and especially to his much-loved wife Marcette and children Tiziana and Andre.

We can just picture him, standing at Heaven’s gates, greeting fresh arrivals. Indeed, a new role, but with the same mischievous smile.