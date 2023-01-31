He was known as Charlie of Hole in the Wall pub, where he worked during his childhood and later on in his dad’s restaurant next to the pub in High Street, Sliema.

Charles Bartolo, who was recognised all over Sliema, passed away on January 27.

He was kind and always carried a smile, and all those who came in contact with him will remember him for his helping hand no matter their situation, even those who ended up in dire straits. He was a gentleman hard to come by.

He will be missed by all those who knew him.