Charles Spiteri writes:

The passing away of our friend Charles Borg has brought back to me childhood memories. Decades ago I got to know him at Xlendi where I used to spend some days with members of my family. Alas, those were the good old days of Xlendi! Then for a long time, I lost track of Charlie, as he was fondly known. I knew that he and his family lived in Birkirkara, but Gozo, and especially the suburb village of Fontana, remained always in his heart. As indeed was Xlendi. In fact, after several years, I had to occasionally meet him again, and his wife Doris, at Palm Bookshop, in the heart of Victoria, searching for the publication Xlendi by Rev. Albert Curmi, which at the time happened to be out of print. This rendered our meetings more frequent.

Charles was a joyful person, humble and positive, who liked to weigh his words. It was easy to make friends with him as he was very approachable.

Charles was born on April 18, 1931, and was bred in Fontana. Like most of the children and youths of that village, he used to pass the summer months with his family, fishing and swimming at Xlendi when that beach was still truly a “sandy” one.

He made a career with the Education Division as an educator in physical education, first in Gozo and then in secondary schools (Malta) and Technical Institute (Paola). In the early 1960s, he served as vice-president of the Gozo Football Association.

Charles was always of service to others, sometimes even at a personal cost. This characteristic was in him a reflection of the Christian spirit of the family in which he was born and bred; and it remained an imprint which marked him throughout life.

From now on, whenever I visit my late parents, interred at the Santa Maria Cemetery, I will stop for some minutes of reflection and prayer at Charlie’s resting place. I extend my deepest sympathy to his wife Doris and all the family.