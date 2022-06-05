I’ve written a number of appreciations over the years. Many provide some difficulties. I would sometimes think: “Should I mention this or the other? Am I being a hypocrite?” I would rather leave something out than be that. I can sincerely say that I have absolutely none of these difficulties with Charlie Mock. There were two intertwined priorities in his life: sport and education. “My boys” was his call throughout.

I was lucky that our paths crossed time and again over many years; at least until the cruel pandemic intervened. As a young boy I admired him in the then Balluta WPC goalposts and at national level. His was not my club and it is common in sport to taunt and even, unfortunately, insult the opposite side and its players. But I do not recall Charlie ever being at the receiving end. He was too much of a gentleman and a sportsman.

During my time as president of Neptunes WPSC he not only trained, but nurtured the young boys (as he did at many other clubs over the years). Everybody had his place and importance. Those who could barely swim were not discarded but taught by him to swim. Once he told me happily: “I found a goalkeeper for you”. That 12-year-old goalkeeper kept going to the top.

Later, we “met” again when I was on the board of governors of St Edwards College, another institution where he found “my boys” and which became another integral part of his life. For some reason he had relinquished his post as sports master and was finding some difficulty in taking the role back. He told me it was something he yearned for. Somehow we managed to get him back. All Old Edwardians (a good deal younger than me, of course) not only followed him but loved him. He not only taught them sport but sportsmanship, gentlemanly behaviour and ethics.

Still later, when I served as president of the ASA, Charlie had a bad road accident; an accident from which he never really recovered – but being Charlie he soldiered on. He asked me, with the greatest of humility, whether he could sit in the VIP area. Obviously he did. I also had the honour of presenting him with an award on behalf of Marsaxlokk WPC when he was the club coach.

But Charlie’s finest moment was when he was admitted to the Maltese Olympic Committee Hall of Fame in 2009. I will never forget the beam on his face when he told me at the “pixxina”. He was so proud. And it was at the “pixxina” where we continued to meet regularly as long as we could. He would love to chat with everyone whom he met there.

I was so lucky to know Charlie. Unfortunately, there are very few Charlies around. Farewell my friend. May your legacy be a lasting example to others. To his family my deepest condolences.