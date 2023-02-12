It was with deep sadness that we received the news that Chev. Edwin Galea, a renowned marine artist of exceptional talent had passed away.

I vividly remember the first time I met Galea in the late 1990s when I was captivated by the exceptional quality of his paintings. He patiently showed me some of his treasured works and took time to explain to me the research he always carried out before embarking on a painting in order to faithfully represent the sea vessels and marine context of his works.

He was also a highly respected US Marine artist and many of his works embellish walls in homes all over the world.

Above all, he was simply such a humble, kind and loveable person despite his stature as an outstanding artist. I often enjoyed passing by his art studio in South Street, Valletta, to admire his latest works of art and to engage in discussing them. It was indeed a privilege to have known him personally.

His paintings will remain an everlasting testament and legacy to his remarkable qualities. As a person, he will be truly and sorely missed. My deepest condolences to his devoted wife Mary, to his daughter Jeanette and to his two sons Pierre and Eddie. Edwin Galea was truly a person you can be immensely proud of.