I have known Christopher since we were pupils at the same primary school decades ago. But I came to know him better when we were work colleagues in the same bank for over 40 years.

I do not hesitate to confess that Christopher was one of the few people I feel privileged to have known and worked with. He was a loyal, honest and committed colleague who never shied away from speaking his mind when discussing work issues that needed to be addressed.

He had a lifelong commitment to learning and was one of the first employees in the bank where we worked to qualify from the UK Chartered Institute of Bankers.

His interests in life were varied. I know him as a keen amateur radio enthusiast and a passionate lover of model railways. His interest in IT, when many did not even know what this technology was about, was contagious.

When he retired, he kept interested in learning. One of the last times I met him, he told me how he was enjoying a Maltese culture course at the university.

Christopher was wholly dedicated to his family. I can understand how his wife Nathalie, his son Nicholas and the rest of his family must now be feeling his absence from their daily lives.

Christopher, may you rest in peace. Your life on earth was a rare example of honesty, loyalty and love for life and family.