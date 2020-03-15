Jon Rosser writes:

I received the news via e-mail on February 23 that Colin Easton had just died in hospital in Perth, Western Australia. Colin was one of my very best friends throughout the time he spent in Malta and beyond. So the news of his demise filled me with deep sadness.

Colin lived in Malta from 1970 to 1982, for just over 12 years but, in that time, he left an impression that will stay with me for however long I stay on this earth. He was a larger-than-life character in every sense of the word and in the nicest possible way. He was a one-off, blessed with boundless charm and charisma which were both natural and completely unforced. He was, in short, a lovely, lovely man.

Born in the UK in 1932, Colin was 87 years old; in cricketing parlance: a good innings. The guy was such an ebullient, life- affirming character it is difficult to imagine him as somehow old and infirm. The last time he visited Malta was in 2008, when he would have been 76. However, he still looked no different from how he had looked when he emigrated to Australia 26 years earlier in 1982.

His hair was still mostly dark and his features retained their youthful appearance.

I first met Colin on the Marsa Sports Club cricket field about one month after he arrived in Malta, aged 38, with his wife

Sheila and his three children, Carol, Steve and Jane. He initially set up home in Bay Square, Buġibba, which was a million miles away from what it is today… there wasn’t even a decent road to the village from the direction of Mosta. The family later moved to Lija, to an eccentric old house containing, what Colin described as, an “only me” bedroom. To explain, to enter one bedroom you had to pass through another one. As you did so, you would avert your eyes and say: “It’s only me.”

Most people in Malta will know Colin through his many appearances on stage at the Manoel Theatre and other venues. He was untrained as an actor yet a complete natural and, during his time in Malta, he gave some of the finest performances ever seen for the MADC and for the Atturi Theatre Company. But towards the latter end of his stay here, his name became synonymous with panto where, for three years, he played the main comic part. His great legacy to the theatre in Malta is the one unscripted line that he introduced at the very end of every performance. Colin was always charged with giving the traditional short curtain speech at the walkdown finale. The 70s and early 80s were somewhat tense times here with a fair bit of political violence. Colin never took sides but at the end of every curtain speech, he ended with the words: “Oh yes, and – be nice to each other.” And that sums up Colin Easton perfectly. He was quite simply Mr Nice Guy.