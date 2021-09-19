Martin Farrugia Randon writes:

Colin and I go a long way. I must have been in my late 20s when we met, while Colin was a teenager.

We were colleagues for quite some time. He was always full of energy, always bearing a contagious smile and never still. He proved to be a very fast learner and an efficient one at that. One of his greatest assets was that he was very likeable and easy to get along with. This gift helped him make loads of friends from all walks of life.

Although as time went by, we were no longer colleagues, we kept in touch since we had a great respect for each other.

He branched out as a self-employed professional and again was very successful in a sector which very few people had the know-how or the guts to engage in. Once again, his abilities and charisma were key to his success.

Colin was an unpretentious person of numerous talents: a great rock lover, a very good drummer, a DJ, an avid Valletta FC supporter, theatre and backstage aficionado, a loyal and trustworthy friend and so much more.

In a nutshell, Colin was a very unassuming good man. I for one will miss him. During Colin’s final farewell, the priest made a spot-on and down-to-earth sermon about him and he explained that although Colin didn’t know his time was up, he was well prepared spiritually since he also willingly dedicated much time in his busy life to God.

If I know Colin well enough, and I do, he is already performing odd jobs in Heaven, and I am sure he is jamming with Charlie Watts.

They say that behind every successful man there is a great woman. He was lucky to have four. Graziella his devoted wife, Maria his daughter which he adored, Pat his mother and Lisa his sister.

I will always miss you my friend, fly high and catch you later. May you ‘rest’ in peace.

Addio carissimo