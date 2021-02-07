Mary Gaerty, president, National Council of Women, writes:

The National Council of Women (NCW) would like to pay tribute to Cynthia Caruana Turner, recognised as one of Malta’s best musicians both locally and internationally. Cynthia was awarded honorary life membership by the National Council of Women for her contribution to music in Malta and especially her dedication to the council’s music committee.

In 1987, the NCW set up the Bice Mizzi Vassallo Music Competition. Cynthia was greatly interested in this. She joined the organising committee and chaired the adjudicating panel throughout all the competition editions.

The Bice Mizzi Vassallo music biennial competition was instrumental in recognising the potential of young artists and encouraging their careers. It also gave participants the opportunity of studying abroad as candidates had the opportunity to win a scholarship at the Conservatoire National de Region Lyon, a residential course at the Lake District or a masterclass in Vienna.

Cynthia gave masterclasses to the pianoforte candidates and she also made available her studio in Gżira for the preliminary sessions. Many of the winners of the BMV Competition made a name in the music scene, among them Carmine Lauri, Rosetta De Battista, Alan Chircop, Gabi Sultana, Maria Elena Farrugia, Maria Blanco and many more.Cynthia and the BMV organising committee were proud of their achievements and of having played a role in their early development.

Cynthia continued to take an interest in the National Council of Women. She was proud of NCW’s achievements and was always happy to be part of an organisation that never ceased to contribute and promote social and cultural values.

Cynthia will always be remembered and her memory will live in the minds of all music lovers and members of the National Council of Women. On behalf of the executive committee and all NCW members, we send our heartfelt condolences to her husband, family and many friends.