Faye Camilleri Preziosi writes:

On Friday, September 18, Danielle Ellul (née Diacono) aged 72, passed away after an illness at Mater Dei Hospital.

Born on December 15, 1947, in Gozo, Danielle was the eldest child of Josef Diacono, a retired school master, and his wife Carmen (née Bencini).

Danielle had a dedicated interest in arts and culture. She was a long-serving member of several local organisations, including those devoted to conservation and promoting Maltese heritage, which she avidly championed.

At the age of only 17, with her husband, Adrien, she moved to the UK, setting up home in London, at the height of the 1960s, where her two elder children were born. The vibrancy of the times made a lasting impression on Danielle and kindled in her a life-long passion for theatre, film and culture.

She devotedly pursued this passion, becoming actively involved with the developing cultural scene in Malta (including many years working for MADC’s costume department as a volunteer) once she returned to the island.

A mother of three, independent and working full-time (in an era when this wasn’t common), Danielle still made time to nurture a wide network of friends (both here and overseas), relatives, neighbours, work colleagues and acquaintances. They all formed part of the eclectic mix of people she gathered around her, faithfully kept in touch with, and cherished over the many decades.

She had the rare ability to touch the lives of people, even those she met randomly or only occasionally. She took a genuine interest in everyone; always ready to generously help anyone who needed it, or to offer a kind word or thoughtful gesture.

Danielle will be lovingly remembered as a kind, energetic lady by all who knew her and will be greatly missed by family and friends; especially her children, Chantal, Darien and Tara, who mourn the loss of a dear mother. After a life lived to the full, may she rest in peace now.