Geoffrey D’Ugo, St Julian’s writes:

January 21 was a sad day for us all. It was with great shock and real sorrow that we learned of the death of our dear David, and I know that these feelings are shared by all who knew him. He had so many friends, and so endeared himself to everyone by his unobtrusive kindness. We have lost a great friend, who was dearly loved by us all. We sincerely mourn his loss, while remembering with gratitude the radiance that he spread all around, both on and off the stage, during the iconic 60s music era when he shone the brightest. Beyond a shadow of a doubt, he was one of the most accomplished lead guitarists of that time in Malta. I, together with the rest of the band members, Tony Ford, my brother Gilbert and Saviour Pace, owe the success of the Graduates primarily to David’s incredible talent. He is gone, but for those who were lucky enough to know him, and for those who had the opportunity to hear him play, his legacy will last for many years to come. I like to think that he is now performing in harmony with the angels who are accompanying him along the long and winding road that leads to Heaven, where he most certainly belongs.

Rest in peace dear Dave, and profound thanks. Your name is forever etched in the grieving hearts of all those who knew you, and we will never forget you.

Our deepest condolences go to his wife Anne, their sones Sean and Karl and family, as well as David’s brothers and sisters, John, Brian, Valerie and Yvonne.