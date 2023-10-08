A beloved deejay well-known with karaoke fans across Malta, Ray Vincent Suda was diagnosed with cancer around two years ago. I learned about his illness last year, but I did not know him personally. However, I know some of his friends who used to sing and enjoy his karaoke sessions.

A couple of days ago he posted a video on his social media account while he was admitted to hospital. He displayed a very weak physical state and said that nurses administered him heavy painkillers.

However, it was still not enough to ease his pain, as he complained that he could no longer bear the pain, also complaining of breathlessness. His cancer had spread to other organs of his body.

He asked two of his friends, one to take care of his karaoke equipment and another friend, a mechanic, to take care of his car and sell it.

Ray appreciated all those who joined him for his karaoke sessions, saying he loved everyone. He also said he had never harmed anyone, always trying to help people to be better, even better than himself. Ray passed away, survived by his wife and son.

My sincere condolences to his family and friends through this difficult time. I have no doubt that karaoke fans in Malta will surely miss him. May he now rest in God’s Paradise, without all that pain he suffered during this life. Rest in peace Ray!

Edmond Grech