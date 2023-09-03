I was shocked to learn from Dominic Cutajar’s family that a dear and lifelong friend had passed away suddenly but peacefully on the Friday morning of August 25.

Dominic will be remembered by most people who knew him for his tremendous contribution to Maltese art in different ways and capacities over many years.

The State never bestowed any honour on him while he was alive, an honour he would richly have deserved, any Gieħ ir-Repubblika or other medal. But then, quiet, hard-working, unassuming persons like he was rarely qualify for that kind of recognition here.

For several years, Dominic served as art curator for two of our most important museums, that of St John’s Co-Cathedral, and the National Museum of Fine Arts, both in Valletta. During that time and afterwards he researched and wrote about Maltese art of all periods exploring new areas of its history and bringing new knowledge to light.

Naturally generous and kind, he extended his generosity to other researchers and students who sought his help, selflessly sharing his findings with them. His humanity andhis willingness to help artists with their exhibitions and with other advice and help they sought from him were legendary.

For years, he was the Times of Malta’s art critic, gaining the respect of artists and art-going public alike and setting new, much-needed standards for art criticism in his reviews. A true scholar, a historian by disposition and an archivist by inclination, he was admired for the incredible width and depth of his cultural knowledge and erudition by all who knew him. He was what one would describe as a cultured man, a dying breed in Malta these days.

One of his best-known publications, History and Works of Art of St John’s Church, Valletta Malta, published in 1989, summarised years of careful and painstaking work-related research − a labour of love − and remains the one to consult to this very day. His passion for national heritage matters was matched by his contributions on the various related boards he worked on, secular and ecclesiastical.

Less known was his equally passionate interest in all things related to the Maltese natural environment. In his earlier days he was one of the founder members and first officers of the Malta Ornithological Society.

Even less known was his passionate interest in poetry and that he published a thought-provoking book of verse himself in his younger days, Messalin Għax-Xettiċi. Apart from his passion for poetry which we shared together, was our common love for literature, art and music, and for everything that is beautiful and decent.

Dominic was a good man and a great friend. He was my senior by five years and I cannot be grateful enough for what I learnt from him in my youth. The various writers and poets, in particular, he put me in touch with.

Our last meeting was only a few days ago when he came to a small 80th birthday celebration my family organised for me. Dominic, our hug when you left for home was destined to be the last one – it was particularly strong. Was that for my birthday? You shall always live in my memory and of all those others who were privileged to know and you and share your love.