Hermann Paul Farrugia, MD, writes:

So much virtue has been so meritoriously and justly heaped upon our dearest colleague Bertu.

His outstanding academic proficiency, manifest intelligence, coupled with his ingrained God-granted talents encompassing many a varied sphere and hobby, are just a small token recap.

Nonetheless, one other distinguishing aspect that has possibly not yet been mentioned was Albert’s propensity to appreciate open natural beauty... whether manifest through his well-proven photographic skills as well as necessarily spilling over onto a more personal human level.

A propensity to appreciate open, natural beauty

I distinctly reminisce Albert (as a then 4th Year relatively relaxed medical student) youthfully making it a point, along with the steady endeavours of some other enthusiastic mates, to closely appreciate the ‘God-sent’ presence among us at good Olde SLH of a particularly enticing ‘batch’ of Dutch summer exchange students... and yes, a ‘refreshing’ car ride together to cool off at Golden Sands was Bertu’s natural way of deflating the ever-mounting study as well as surrounding peer pressure.

The latter-day Albert had been inevitably marked by a completely transformed outlook in his respect for life.

Not that he had lost trust and perseverance.

He had become progressively more publicly vociferous in his insistence that our nation urgently deserved to get back onto its respectable course, specifically for the sake of the well-being of our younger citizens, new families, children and grandchildren.

Angèle joins me in extending our heartfelt condolences and prayers for dear Albert and for his loving family.