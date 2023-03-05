We have known John since our medical student days.

We graduated a few months short of half a century ago. He could never be accused of being a swot but with his superb brain, he sailed through exams.

He was opinionated and did not suffer fools gladly. He was direct but not offensive. In his younger days, John was a natural athlete and his Maltese record for the javelin stood for many years. When asked what motivated his extraordinary javelin throw, he simply replied “It was the audacity of the headmaster of St Edward’s, who thought he could cross the firing line at a safe distance on sports day!”

He played football for the Medical Faculty and for the university.

It was John’s unswerving determination and his strength of character, together with medical therapies and his wife’s massive support, that helped him overcome a number of life-threatening medical conditions. Two weeks before he died, he e-mailed that he was looking forward to our dinner in June celebrating 50 years of medical practice.

John specialised in radiology. He trained at King’s College and St Thomas Hospital in London, and was then appointed consultant in Rotterdam, Holland. Shortly after he was appointed head of department, he fell seriously ill and had to retire from medicine.

In retirement, he read archaeology at the University of Malta and his book, Malta – Its Archaeology and History, published in 2000, was translated into a number of languages and incorporated in some schools’ curricula. It is still in print.

History and art were his other interests. His interest in art and his close friendship with ‘Profs’ Pawlu Carbonaro prompted him to write his other book, Pawl Carbonaro – The Landscapes 2000. It is a most detailed and remarkably well-written book.

John identified the Knights’ original stone bridge of Porta San Giorgio, later Porta Reale, and drew attention to this entrance to Valletta in a number of letters to Times of Malta. To his great satisfaction, the result was its inclusion in the plans of Renzo Piano.

He had many acquaintances who knew him as John, but to the friends who knew him well, he was ‘Taglia’. He was a very kind and loyal friend of great charm. Taglia enjoyed food, arguing, travelling and mischievous adventures. He was one of a miniscule number of Maltese football supporters of Blackpool FC.

Taglia could never have enjoyed life to the full, as he did, without the understanding, uncompromising support and encouragement of his wife Tabby. Gratitude is due to Tabby for allowing so many of us to share this unique person. We are all the richer for it.