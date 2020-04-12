Dr Mark Said writes:

I was shocked on receiving the news of Leon’s untimely demise. More so since it had not been long since I last met him and exchanged a few words.

Leon, while being a colleague of mine, was also a good acquaintance of mine. While he plied his legal profession in private practice and I was an employed legal counsel, we both exchanged frank views and opinions on practically every subject under the sun, whether in a legal and judicial context or in the most daily routine context.

In the practice of his profession, Leon was an exemplary lawyer: most fair, most ethical and knowledgable, even though he did have some minor, albeit amiable, shortcomings, such as lack of punctuality or tending to be involuntarily repetitive, which on more than one occasion did test the patience of many a judge and magistrate!

The image of him reasoning, arguing and trying to convince while rolling that always present cigar butt between his charred lips and looking you straight in the eyes, will always remain embedded in my memory.

All I can say is that Leon on merit did earn the respect of all and sundry in the legal profession of his generation. In court, we were adversaries in more than one trial by jury, and we did have moments when we engaged in heated and dramatic legal arguments, but at the end of the day, we always emerged with a genuine and sporting handshake and mutual respect, whether he was on the losing side or otherwise.

Perhaps not all were able to see how hard Leon worked, how much he cared for his clients, whether they were drowning in money or not, and, although maybe he was not the best lawyer in some particular cases, he tried and did his best with every one of his clients. One thing I know for sure: Leon never ever demonstrated any superiority complex; he was always ready to learn from his mistakes as he was always aware of his limitations.

He was a dedicated lawyer and never sought praise or attention. He was just content to do the best job he could and he succeeded quite often. There is a hole there at the Law Courts without Leon’s indelible smile and work ethic. I know that he will be missed by all of us colleagues of his generation.

Sincere condolences to his Nadine and son James.