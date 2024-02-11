A caring physician and gentleman. That was Patrick.

The founder member and secretary of the San Pawl Circle was born in Birkirkara on December 31, 1947.

He attended the Montessori primary school in Valletta and subsequently received his secondary education at St Aloysius’ College. In 1967, he enrolled at the University of Malta Medical School from where he obtained his MD in 1973.

He served various posts at St Luke’s Hospital and subsequently went into a very busy private practice. In August 1975, Patrick married Lina Bowell at Our Lady of Victory parish church, Naxxar. They had four daughters.

Patrick was a very caring and responsible person, much respected by all who knew him, especially his patients. He loved reading and travelling, and found time to relax with philately.

In 1983, Patrick joined the Lions Club and was the recipient of the prestigious Melvin Jones Award for his outstanding achievements as a fundraiser.

In 1994, he was elected to Mosta’s local council as an independent councillor, serving two terms.

In 2005, he became a member of the Malta College of Family Doctors.

In August 2021, San Pawl Circle was set up and Patrick was a founder member and secretary until health issues intervened.

Patrick passed away February 14, 2023. On the anniversary of his sad demise the members of the Catenian Association in Malta, especially San Pawl Circle, join in prayers for his soul and continue to extend their support to his wife, Lina, and their four daughters.

Lord, give him eternal rest.