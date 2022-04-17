It is quite a rarity to find a nonagenarian who is socially still very active. Dwardu Grech was surely an exception. Ever young in spirit, he remained in touch till the very end, even making his passing at 98 years of age look quite of a surprise.

I have known Dwardu since my childhood… as a teacher (he was one of the favourite teachers of my brother Stephen), as a football enthusiast (where he also collaborated, among others, with my late father Joseph at the Victoria Hotspurs F.C.), as a resident in Victoria’s San Franġisk area (where we both lived), as a very religious person and a member of the Legion of Mary, and as the loving father of some of my childhood friends.

Yet, I came to know him more and more, also directly collaborated with him, after I was appointed musical director of ‘his’ Leone Band and the Aurora Theatre more than three decades ago.

Passionately devoted to “ta’ l-Iljun” and Santa Marija, he served the society with absolute loyalty and commitment as committee member and in various roles for some eight decades until his passing.

Undoubtedly, one cannot forget his broad smile, as well as his glittering shiny eyes whenever il-każin (band club) came up with some successful venture. However, Dwardu was not a fanatic, but a most respectful person, looking across Victoria’s social dichotomy with an intelligent, prudent and understanding perspective.

Always abreast of ongoing issues – whether internal or external – and particularly saddened whenever unbefitting attitudes towards the Leone Society surfaced, he remained always courteous, composed, positive and forward-looking. Moreover, he was always ready to act as a bridge-builder. His not-so-common ability of being able to very easily and comfortably communicate with persons coming from the different strata of society served him in very good stead, whatever his endeavours in life.

Dwardu was a huge inspiration to one and all, but especially to his much younger colleagues at the Leone. Personally, he always baffled me when, already well in his 90s, he used to accompany the band for its marches in the various villages. But definitely exhilarating was seeing him assiduously attend meetings along with colleagues the age of his grandchildren and feeling comfortable expressing his opinions and passing his suggestions while always prepared to endorse new and sometimes atypical proposals. Truly, I wonder if there could ever be another Dwardu.

Ever my ‘fan’, always looking very positively and supportively at my work, he was always so pleased whenever we met. He was indeed so glad when I phoned him on his last birthday just a few weeks ago.

Hence, it was my big pleasure to bid him a fitting farewell by directing the Leone Band in the Holy Week concert dedicated to his memory, leading the band during the funeral cortège from his beloved Aurora Theatre to the cathedral church and animating his funeral mass with my Gaulitanus Choir.

Rest in peace, Dward. Sincere condolences to his family.