In less than a week, the small Maltese community in Brazil has lost two of its members. Fr John Caruana died suddenly on June 28 in his sleep. On June 3, he had celebrated his 81st birthday, and on June 22, he had concelebrated at the mass for the repose of Fr Frankie Tabone Adami. Now he is celebrating life with his Maker.

Fr Caruana arrived in Brazil in 1984 after 17 years of pastoral work in Malta where he served in the parish of St Julian’s and was active in the Christus Rex society. For the last 37 years, he earnestly engaged himself in pastoral work in working-class parishes afflicted with deep social problems in housing, unemployment, absence of basic labour rights and malnutrition. He lived in poverty as his modest income as a priest, unbeknown to most, was shared with thousands of poor families in his midst.

His homilies in church and his informal conversations with people in their humble homes invariably highlighted the paramount importance of being critical Christians, as well as agents for change within the community. Conscience-raising in all fields was his motto and many people responded positively.

Perhaps his most notable and relentless commitment to the poor and indigent could be demonstrated by his constant and unswerving support of the Landless Peasants Movement (Movimento dos Trabalhadores Rurais Sem Terra). He was among the few priests who, following Medellin and Puebla, opted to favour the poor and was always present to help peasants occupy land and ranches purposely left untilled and turn these into productive farms to feed them and thousands of other families.

Fr Caruana was convinced that, as a committed Christian, it was his duty to give a hand against deep injustices and elitist attitudes and mentality in Brazil. The vast western regions of the states of Paraná and São Paulo were also his parish. He used to say that it was there that he felt bound to go to help undermine the terrible godless source of hate and bring some peace and comfort to the destitute in their quest for a better life as humans and as Christians.

His books (in Portuguese) on the Landless Peasants Movement and on the Theology of Liberation (extracts) are worth reading and meditating upon, while The Maltese Missionary Experience is really a landmark in his love for the missions.

During the last five years Fr Caruana suffered from a serious heart condition while his health continued to deteriorate, hindering him from engaging himself in pastoral work as actively as he used to in earlier years. Other committed Christians will undoubtedly take the lead.

The faithful and the clergy of the Church in Maringá will no doubt remember him as a model of simplicity, righteousness, truth and sincerity. The Landless Peasants Movement will miss an ardent supporter. The Church in Brazil will miss a missionary. We have lost a great friend.