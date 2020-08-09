Anna Chetcuti writes:

Dear Fr Valerjan, thank you, thank you for the many times, last year, during your Masses, at the Carmelite church in Balluta, Sliema, you asked the congregation to pray with you for my son Kris who became seriously ill.

Thanks be to God for, so far, he has survived the trauma.

People used to stop me in the street, to tell me how much Fr Valerjan and all the congregation were praying.

My family will be always grateful and will never forget.

Thank you again.

I will never forget you too. You used to narrate stories, which used to be full of wisdom and provided food for thought. You made me stop and ponder in silence about the greatness of the love of God and the love for our neighbour. That was your way, Father.

You passed away as you wished, doing missionary work in Peru.

May Our Lady take you by Her hand and lead you to Her son Jesus in heaven.

Fr Valerjan, please ask Our Lady to keep a place for us all. Thank you.