Charles Sammut writes:

The first day of 2023 was warm and sunny, continuing with the spell of fine weather Malta was experiencing. I had no idea that I was to lose one of my best friends that day.

The news that reached me was definitely not what one would expect to hear on the first day of the new year, a day that will live on in my heart.

It is very hard to accept the fact that a man whom I held as one of my best friends is no longer with us. I did not have the opportunity to say my last goodbye, as I had no idea this would be his last day.

I miss him tremendously, more than words can say. We had spent many years enjoying each other’s company, meeting often over dinner and a fine wine, recalling various instances throughout our lives. It is very difficult to reconcile with the reality that we will not share another dinner again.

We met in 2003, through a business deal. I immediately noted his business acumen, while always being fair and, above all, a loyal gentleman, whose word was his bond. It was a pleasure to engage in business deals with Francis.

We became close friends and started to meet very often. I learnt from his intelligence and experience and always loved listening to his advice. He was a father figure to me, supporting and helping me through my difficult times. We supported, respected and understood each other with honesty and loyalty.

Francis was a true gentleman and helped countless people during his lifetime. He will forever be fondly remembered for his good deeds and for his kind and caring disposition. He inspired, cheered and made everyone in his company feel good. He was loved and respected by so many, not just throughout his business career but also in his personal life.

The life of Francis was synonymous with hard work. During his early years, he had distinguished himself as a lawyer, having spent more than 10 years practising – a fact that many were not aware of due to his runaway success as the franchise bottler of 7 Up in Malta.

Francis Portanier will always be remembered as the man behind the growth and popularity of 7Up in Malta. His name, even today, remains synonymous with this popular soft drink, earning the respect of his staff, customers and other players in the market.

Various organisations were also fortunate to benefit from his wise acumen and forthrightness. Francis had served as a member of the board of the PAPB in the 1960s (today known as the Planning Authority), as president of Ħamrun Spartans Football Club between 1961 and 1965, as president of La Vallette Band Club for 13 years – the third longest-serving president behind two former prime ministers – and also as the honorary consul of Jordan for more than two decades.

Above all, Francis was a family man who loved his wife and children very much, supporting their dreams and aspirations throughout his life. He will be sorely missed by his beautiful and loving family and by his numerous friends, among whom many members at the Casino Maltese, which he frequented regularly upon retiring from business life and where he was renowned for being so smartly attired.

Francis lived a long, full life, passing on to the better world just three days short of his 94th birthday. He has touched the hearts of many, thanks to his ultra-generous persona, always ready to help those less fortunate. Francis leaves a big void in our lives but our memories of the moments we shared together will remain with us forever. He will never be forgotten. I know that your memories will inspire us all.

I will be unable to have another occasion to see you, to discuss world events with you over dinner. The referee has finally blown his whistle. You closed your eyes forever, but now you are living the real life in the better world, with numerous other good souls. May you rest in peace, my dear friend.