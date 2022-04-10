Doris Zahra writes:

I worked for Frank Borda for six years as his secretary and left after getting married 55 years ago. He was always a real gentleman.

A self-made man who created Gala Showrooms, a well-known household name that still exists. He had great charisma, with all his customers wanting just to talk to him. He always had time for everyone and was an extremely jovial and generous man with great respect for all his staff. He was loved by everyone.

When it came down to work, it was serious all the way, with the occasional joke thrown in. It was a pleasure and honour working for you Frank, and an honour to keep up our friendship till very lately.

Rest in peace, dear Frank, you deserve it. Rest with your dear daughter Fiona. Our condolences to his dear wife Pauline and his adored children and their families.