It is with profound regret to hear of the recent passing away of my distant cousin Frank Borda.

Frank joined the First Battalion (Territorials) of the Kings Own Malta Regiment as a volunteer in 1952 at 19 years of age. He became sergeant major in 1953, commissioned in 1954 and eventually retired as captain in 1967.

His acumen and experience in the army stood him in good stead in civilian life and he became a successful businessman, dealing in home and electrical appliances sold in various outlets of the island. However, his forte was as director and representative of the famous Czech Skoda cars in Malta, the most outstanding achievement of his life.

Being very proud of his surname, he carefully and painstakingly traced the family tree and presented me with a copy, for which I am very grateful.

But, most outstanding about Frank was that whenever we lost a family relative and proceeded to the cemetery for burial, he would be the first to be there near the grave, to pay his last respects.

We really appreciated this.

Adieu dear cousin and close friend, you will be sorely missed.

My deep condolences to his family and may he rest in peace.