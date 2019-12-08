Paul Edgar Micallef writes:

I knew Frans Farrugia for quite some years. Our paths first crossed way back in 1990 when we were both studying at the University of Birmingham. Some years down the line our paths crossed again mainly because of our common interest in consumer protection issues.

With Frans this interest was a result of his intense involvement in standards. In fact, for many years Frans held the post of chairman of the Malta Standards Authority. Subsequently in 2011 he was appointed as the first chairman of the then newly created Malta Competition and Consumer Affairs Authority.

He was then one of the main drivers in the early formative years of the MCCAA. Frans retired from public service a few years back. This notwithstanding he still remained active, helping out as a volunteer in many laudable initiatives, including consumer related and cultural activities.

I will always remember Frans as a true friend and gentleman, conscientious and fair, and also if I may add, a keen Spurs supporter.

Frans has now passed on to better pastures. His contribution will be sorely missed. My sincere condolences go to his family.