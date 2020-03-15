Paul Xuereb writes:

For much of his long professional life as a musical performer and music teacher, and especially during the last decades of the last century, Freddie Mizzi was a well-known and a widely respected person. He excelled as a clarinettist but also distinguished himself as a saxophonist, particularly with his Big Band, which he led so well.

He first achieved distinction was in the 1960s when he played with the then Manoel Theatre Orchestra and had the honour of being selected as member of the World Symphony Orchestra, with which he performed in New York and other US cities in 1971. His other foreign performances include those in the Belfast Arts Festival in 1967, Wigmore Hall, London, in 1973, the European Arts Festival in 1977, the Barbican Arts Centre, London, in 1983, and other cities in Germany, France and Greece.

In Malta, his performances as a soloist in orchestral concerts at the Manoel and with chamber ensembles are still remembered with pleasure.

He was highly regarded not just as a performer of classical music but also for his loving engagement with jazz, a genre in which his artistry was able to develop so freely. David Campbell, the great clarinettist, once described Mizzi as “master of the instrument, equally at home with jazz as with the great classics”.

As a teacher, he was able to produce some of Malta’s leading clarinettists to whom he remained attached long after they left.

Mizzi was also a composer of music for the clarinet, his best work being, as he always thought, his Adagio for Clarinet and Strings, a work which is included in his CD Freddie Mizzi Plays the Great Classics, which also includes his own Fantasia di Concerto for Clarinet and Orchestra on themes from Verdi’s Rigoletto, and his performance as soloist in the Mozart Clarinet Concerto in A Major, another favourite of his.

It would be a fitting tribute to this beloved musician if either his Adagio or his Fantasia were to be performed this year by one of his former students.

Other works by Mizzi appeared in a CD that also includes works by another beloved late musician, Joseph Vella. I have another short CD, never published as far as I know, that includes two works played by his beloved Big Band, with him as a saxophone soloist. One of them is entitled Prayer to My Mother, an attractive work in which the soloist is singer Helen Micallef.

Mizzi received several awards, high among them being the Malta Music Award in 1995 and Midalja għall-Qadi tar-Repubblika in 1998.

Freddie Mizzi was an affable, often jovial man. Many will remember him in Republic Street, Valletta, chatting animatedly with his close friends. His wife Maria, his daughters Madeline and Lora and their families will greatly miss him.