Rebecca Sultana, Nicola Vukovic, Patsy Chetcuti, Gillian Scerri write:

Uncle Geoffrey was a lively, fun-loving soul with a hint of cheeky that made us laugh. He also kept us on our toes, affectionately called us “fish face” and tried his best to keep us all in line.

Uncle Geoffrey loved adventure. He loved life and led a full one. He appreciated every breath, even when life sadly took tragic turns. He accepted life’s challenges with grace and humility, and dealt with his suffering and healing in a quiet way. He was an unwavered positive spirit and always showed immense strength in the face of adversity. As dad said, he knew how to handle life. But that doesn’t mean it was easy.

Uncle Geoffrey was an inspiration to many and set an example to all of us, his nieces, nephews and all the kids he came across in his role as an educator and human being. We will also be forever grateful for his kindness, his abundant generosity towards everyone, and for making time for us, for anyone, whenever it was needed. We only hope he knew how much we truly appreciated him and loved him just as much as he loved us.

He kept our large family close by organising get-togethers and Christmas meals. We cousins shall never forget the memorable moments we shared together growing up, thanks to his care and efforts.

We will miss your presence Uncle Geoffrey, your sarcastic humour, your largeness but, most of all, we will miss your smiling face, and that is how we will remember you − smiling.

We are thankful for all the blessings that came to so many of us through your life. Rest in peace dear uncle Geoffrey… until we meet again.