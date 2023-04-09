Once dead, it’s a pity, it’s turbulent, it’s anger, submission. A second death, it’s less reasonable, less understandable, more mind-stretching and disturbing.

By the way, I am not talking about Our Lord but about an extraordinary character that took part several times in Malta’s dramatic art. I am talking about George Portelli, the first mayor of Qormi’s local council and one of my great friends with whom I learned how to stretch my legs up the variegated steps of life.

George and I were altar boys at St George’s parish church, Qormi. We accompanied each other in our studies at the Archbishop’s Seminary up to matriculation. After that we separated, he picked up work with a local company, while I decided to join the Society of Jesus, which decision failed nine years after.

By the way, I can’t cease thanking his benevolent, deceased father who, besides being a teacher, was also president of the Qormi Catholic Action, and who used to invite me to his house to revise, together with his son George, certain subjects before exams.

I still remember George cracking a joke or two; his subdued laughter was enough to spread it among us. I remember him accompanying me, during the last war, walking from Qormi to Birkirkara and back in the afternoon, to attend the Seminary that was transferred from Floriana to a Sisters’ school in Birkirkara.

On our way we were often caught up in an air raid, although sometimes we didn’t care and continued our journey either up to Birkirkara or down to Qormi.

But George’s name will surely live on, owing to his capability as an actor, especially when he played the part of Jesus on the cross. Spiridione Mizzi, founder of Mizzi’s Co., used to say: “How happy I am having our Lord Jesus among us.”

I am sure George has already encountered his heavenly mentor and cracked with him one or two of his happy jokes.

Till we meet again, George, my childhood friend and my youth’s companion, somewhere far away from this crooked world. RIP. Sympathies to his family.