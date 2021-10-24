The sad passing away of George Serracino Inglott should not go unnoticed.

Although absent from Malta for almost half a century, his sterling achievements, before he left the island, as an amateur Early Christian archaeologist and, more especially, as co-founder, together with me, of the youth section of Din l-Art Ħelwa, better known by the iconic of name of Teenagers Din l-Art Ħelwa.

The pioneering work we did together, with the enthusiastic encouragement of Maurice Caruana and of George’s academically and prolifically brilliant brother, Fr Peter, to give a coherent structure to the organization, brings back poignant memories.

The outstanding achievement of the organisation was the rehabilitation of the medieval church and precincts of the Annunciation church of Ħal Millieri which attracted great publicity. I nostalgically remember George’s effervescent enthusiasm when I took him to see the church.

We had jointly agreed that the church would be the first major project of the Teenagers organisation. The work was daunting and took several weekends to complete. Thirteen truckloads of prickly pears and miscellaneous debris were carted away and there was other tidying work to see to, but the enthusiasm of the teenagers was boundless and won them universal acclaim. George was an inspirational driving force and although there were occasional differences, mutual agreement and collaboration were vital to the success of the enterprise.

As an amateur archaeologist, George’s major contribution was his study of the Salini paleochristian necropolis.

His intention to publish his research in an extensive volume of studies remained, unfortunately, unrealised.

His contribution is limited to a short but incisive article in the Sunday Times of Malta which I confess contributed to broadening my interest in the Early Christian antiquities of the Maltese islands, which was to mature into a key area of my academic specialisations. I give him full credit in my book on the Roman and Byzantine rock-cut tombs of the Maltese islands.

It is sad that George’s departure from Malta did not permit him to publish more. Our knowledge of the seminally important chapter in Malta would have been enriched.