George ‘tal-Mużew’, as he was affectionately known, is no more. He kept his fervent for his Christian beliefs till the end with his unique way of connecting to people through his light-hearted limericks to get his Christian message across.

I happened to be visiting St Vincent de Paul just last year and came across George in one of the corridors doing his usual rounds on his wheelchair. We crossed a word or two also before entering the lift...

May he rest in peace.