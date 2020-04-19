Fr Geoffrey G. Attard writes:

I imagine that all of us – when we look back into our past – have come across a teacher who left an imprint on one’s life. After all, metaphorically speaking, we are the sum of our past experiences. On Wednesday, April 8 – the Wednesday of Holy Week – I heard the news of the death of one such teacher.

Giovanna Cefai of St George’s Street, Victoria, who lived just next to St George’s Basilica, died at the age of 86 years, in the church in which she spent hours in prayer before the Blessed Sacrament every day; her parish church being her second home. She was my teacher in Year 1 and Year 2 when I was a young boy attending the Victoria Mixed Primary School in Vajrinġa Street (today’s Sir Arturo Mercieca Primary).

Giovanna was a tall lady and had a particular posture that conveyed authority; we feared her as much as we loved her. Unto this day, I still cannot say where that fear ended and love began but surely all her students liked her. As students, we were all aware that she respected us.

She was devoted to her faith and I remember clearly that, although she was not one of the assistant heads, she was given the role of leading the prayers during the daily morning assembly before all teachers and students went their way to begin the day. I was friendly with her two twin nephews and so I came to know her slightly better than the other students.

Most probably, it was she who taught me multiplication and subtraction and the basic tasks of mathematics as well as writing and reading in both Maltese and English. I will always remember her as my first teacher as well as my favourite one.

I feel saddened by the fact that, due to the present circumstances, I could not be present for her funeral to say my last goodbye. However, I certainly will never forget that genuine smile of hers which is imprinted in my mind forever.

Dear Miss Cefai, may God grant you eternal peace.