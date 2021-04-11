Richard A. Matrenza writes:

In the summer holidays of 1964, I was in Malta after my first year of studies at the University of Oxford. I had been away since October of the previous year.

I distinctly remember a particular phone call. The pleasant, engaging and earnest voice at the other end requested to come and interview me about my studies and experiences. I accepted.

The interview took place in my home in Santa Venera. The eager journalist arrived at the appointed time with a hand-held microphone at the ready. The interview lasted around 15 minutes with direct, precise questions. Unprepared. Unrehearsed. Not necessarily accommodating. Searching but fair.

That is how I came to meet Godfrey. He was in his late teens, working for a Maltese daily called Il-Ħajja. I was in my early 20s, a trade union officer and organiser.

The professional encounter blossomed and continued to flourish over scores of years. Godfrey carved a name for himself in international journalism, working for quality papers like the Financial Times with its distinctive pink pages and incisive reporting.

Godfrey and I nourished our friendship and peppered it with informative exchanges during lengthy conversations over lunches in Valletta or elsewhere, sometimes on a Saturday at his ‘Razzett’.

The news of his passing away reached me via a news item on local television on the same day that his daughter Julienne informed the media, on Monday, March 29.

We had not been meeting because of COVID-19 restrictions and health regulations. I am shocked and saddened beyond words.

Because of the same restrictive precautions of the pandemic, I was not be able to whisper him goodbye. However, I will look up what he had written on that early summer afternoon during our initial meeting and compare mental notes of over many years. I will relive his hearty belly laugh and share our repartees that sprouted from our first meeting into a steadfast friendship.

The Republic of Malta recognised his communication capabilities, both domestically and at international levels. In December 2017, the president honoured him for his significant achievements by enlisting him in the company of other Maltese for meritorious service. Godfrey’s citation specifically indicated his contributions to journalism.