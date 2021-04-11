Francis Ghiles, North Africa correspondent, The Financial Times, 1977-1995; regular contributor to BBC World Service and France 24, writes:

Having joined the Financial Times in March 1977, I quickly came to appreciate that Godfrey Grima was a legend at head office. His cloak and dagger dealing with an oppressive government were the stuff of legend and an example to us all.

I met him in Malta years later, in the late 1980s and until 2007 when I attended conferences on the Mediterranean in Malta.

We were dining with the head of the opposition in Valletta, 48 hours after Nicolas Sarkozy’s election as French president in 2007. The new president had made a secret (that did not last long) visit to Malta. As we were dinning near the port, Godfrey said to me: “You know your president has just sailed in.”

I am French. I thought it was a joke but it was not.

“Do you want to transmit this scoop to the French media?” he asked. “The story will take a few hours to get out.”

I laughed and eventually declined but I will never forget the naughty grin of this wonderful man when he saw my look of astonishment. He was one of a kind and, as a journalist, I will always remember him as the man who stood up to authoritarian rule.

The recent murder of a superb journalist on your island reminds us how necessary such courage remains.