Herbert Psaila’s wife, children, grandchildren and siblings have lost an immeasurable treasure.

Herbert Psaila

He was a beautiful person – handsome in appearance but more importantly – a generous soul who was always available to anyone who needed help. Whatever the problem – big or small – he would unobtrusively be there. Posts on Facebook as well as personal comments to members of the family have confirmed to us that our impression of him as the one to rely on was not a figment of our idealising imagination.

Although the past year was a tough one with many ups and downs, he never gave up. In fact, he boosted our morale by his resilience, his sense of humour and his organisational attitude.

We are thankful to have had the privilege of being his loved ones and of knowing that many others have been the recipients of his caring help and attention.

May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

Marlene Schranz née Psaila