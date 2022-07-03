It is so sad to hear of the passing away of Hugh Mercieca, a very good and old friend of mine.

I came to know Hugh a long time ago when we used to attend the former St Anthony Elementary School in Sliema from 1949 to 1951.

Time flies and we met again at St Aloysius’ College to attend secondary school, namely from Forms 1 to 5, always in the same class from 1955 to 1960.

I remember Hugh as a smart and serious student. He learned judo by the book and was a close friend to emulate and follow.

After leaving school, we embarked on different paths: Hugh was in banking for several years and I in education.

But his experience in finance landed him a job as an accountant with Mizzi Motors from whom I bought a small car with his help. Hugh liked his job so much that, despite his retirement, he advanced to financial consultancy with the same company.

He will be sorely missed but I am quite sure the good Lord has a place for him under his protective fold.

My deepest sympathy to his dear family and may he rest in peace.