Ian Lang, the legend, is sadly gone but will never be forgotten. That’s what happens with legends.

In my long working life, I worked with quite a number of people along the way. First they were colleagues, then few of them became and remained special friends. During my stint as manager at 89.7Bay, Ian and I had barely become colleagues before we became friends, very good friends.

He left me in shock when he told me that he was seriously ill. I had called him for a telephone number of another colleague who also deejayed at Bay Radio during my time. Actually shock is an understatement because it took me some time to comprehend the seriousness of it all. He told me he was resigned to his fate and to his pain, and that he had already seen to what needed to be done for his loving wife Kathy and his daughters Emily, Hannah and Mia after he’s gone.

Ian was a popular voice with Bay Radio listeners who tuned in to his regular radio show, as well as those who frequented party venues including Styx, Axis and Numero Uno. That’s how he became a legend and legends never die. He has now gone to a better life but he’ll be missed.

Ian, dear friend, you are in my heart and in my prayers.

My heartfelt condolences go to Kathy, Emily, Hannah and Mia.